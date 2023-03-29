No time for warning to parents over alleged kidnapper, say police

A man has been charged with three attempted abductions around the Waikato (file photo).

Parents weren’t given any warning about a man allegedly attempting to abduct children around the Waikato as police say they didn’t have time.

A 31-year-old man is facing charges in relation to three attempted abductions in Paeroa and Huntly over the past three days and one in Hamilton in February.

A police spokesperson said in a statement they take reports of this nature extremely seriously.

”The incident reported in Hamilton last month was an isolated incident, and police conducted a thorough investigation, including a specialist interview with the young person involved.”

The offender was not identified at the time, but enquiries continued.

The incidents in Paeroa and Huntly were reported on Sunday and Monday.

“The interview process for young people is significantly different to an interview for an adult, and takes more time as well as specialist staff.”

The interviews happened on Monday, and an arrest was made on Tuesday.

”In general, police must balance the release of information to the public with the risk of it affecting the investigation, potential arrests, and subsequent judicial process. This call is made on a case-by-case basis.”

The man is facing charges of kidnapping, with further charges still being considered.

He appeared in Hamilton District Court on Wednesday afternoon, where he was granted interim name suppression by Community Magistrate Brenda Midson.

The man, who was represented in court by Vhari Thursby, on behalf of Jessica Tarrant, was remanded in custody and without plea to next appear on April 17.

Police will continue to provide the victims with ongoing support.