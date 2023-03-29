Jury deliberating in David Benbow murder trial - but no verdict yet

A montage of clips from around the Halswell and Tai Tapu areas on May 22, 2017, the day the Crown alleges David Benbow murdered Michael McGrath.

The jury in the David Benbow murder trial will continue its deliberations on Thursday.

After listening to Justice Jonathan Eaton’s summing up, the jury retired about 12.50pm on Wednesday, and deliberated until about 5pm.

They will resume at 10am on Thursday.

Benbow, 54, is on trial for allegedly murdering McGrath, 49, on May 22, 2017, because he was furious about him dating his ex-partner Joanna Green and worried about the splitting of assets.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Murder-accused David Benbow and his mother Shirley at the courthouse in Christchurch for the last stage of his High court trial.

It was alleged he shot McGrath with his .22 rifle after inviting him to his house at Candys Rd​, Halswell, on the pretext of helping him shift railway sleepers, and then disposed of his body. The firearm and McGrath’s body have never been found.

In its closing address earlier this week, the Crown said murder-accused David Benbow was driven by jealously and anger when he planned the murder of his lifelong friend.

“Jealousy and anger are amongst the oldest and well understood motives for violence including murder and we call these crimes, crimes of passion. In these emotional states people do things that are maybe entirely out of character,” Crown prosecutor Barnaby Hawes said.

“In this case there is a very clear and obvious motive for Mr Benbow to do harm to Mr McGrath.’’

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff David Benbow on his way to hear the summing up of the evidence in his murder trial in the High Court in Christchurch.

Hawes said Benbow was either responsible for McGrath’s disappearance or the victim of an unlikely and otherwise inexplicable combination of circumstances.

Benbow had the means, the motive and the opportunity to murder McGrath, the Crown said, and there was no other reasonable explanation for McGrath’s disappearance than foul play.

Mark Corlett, KC, for Benbow told the jury the Crown case was flawed all the way through, comparing it to a hollow Easter egg.

SUPPLIED Michael Craig McGrath went missing on May 22, 2017 and was never seen again.

“Once you punch through, it’s hollow in the middle and the bits of the shell start crumbling into a pile.”

He said the Crown evidence that McGrath had driven to Benbow’s house on May 22 to be shot was full of holes and failed to reach the standard of proof required.

The failure to establish McGrath had gone to Benbow’s property on May 22 essentially sunk the Crown case, he said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Justice Jonathan Eaton presided over the seven-week murder trial of David Benbow.

The Crown’s depiction of Benbow as some sort of evil genius who had turned from Mr Softie into a criminal mastermind and “super ninja” bent on revenge was ridiculous, he said.

Benbow, a hard-working family man who loved his children, had gone through a commonplace break-up and was relaxed about losing Green and half his property.