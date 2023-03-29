Residents asked to check security footage after dog fatally stabbed

Polar died after he was stabbed leaving his mate Carley (front) bereft.

Residents in a Christchurch suburb have been asked to check their security cameras after a dog was stabbed to death.

Chris Purcell’s lifetime companion Polar was found dead just 100m from his home on Tuesday morning, after an incident that left SPCA staff “utterly shocked and saddened”.

The SPCA are asking people with security cameras that live near Breezes and Pages roads in Aranui to check their footage between 5.30-7.30am on the same morning.

A spokesperson said some residents had already sent footage which shows Polar walking along a road, but they needed more to piece together his movements and any suspicious activity in the area.

READ MORE:

* SPCA staff 'utterly shocked and saddened' by loved dog's 'disturbing' death

* Large fire at scrap metal yard in Papakura, now extinguished

* Nothing to indicate injured dog was involved in organised dog fighting - SPCA



The friendly 6-year-old white border collie/mastiff had found a gap in the fence of Purcell’s property early on Tuesday, where a tree had been removed.

Purcell did not realise his mate – who went with him to every building site he worked on – was missing until he read a community Facebook post indicating a white dog with a Space Invaders collar had been found dead nearby.

Supplied Polar was well known and loved in the neighbourhood.

By the time Purcell walked from his Pages Rd home to Breezes Rd, SPCA staff had removed the dog, who was microchipped. Thirty minutes later, he received a call from an inspector with the heartbreaking news that it was Polar.

An autopsy showed Polar had received a 10cm-long stab would that cut his spleen.

Purcell, who was celebrating his birthday on the same day, was at a loss to understand why someone would hurt Polar, and angry that he died from such violence.

“All my neighbours love him,” he said through tears. “He watches everyone going past the house and all he ever wants is a pat. He was a beautiful-natured dog.”

Polar’s mate and Purcell’s second dog, Carley, 7, was also struggling with losing her companion. She wouldn’t eat her breakfast and huddled close to Purcell until he took her to a friend’s place.

Supplied Polar and Carley were inseparable.

Purcell was arranging for Polar to be cremated, but said he could not bring himself to see his body because of the way he was attacked.

He planned to take Polar’s ashes to the beach with his friends, before scattering them near a remote hut in the bush.

The violent death outraged locals in the community and left some feeling frightened.

Others expressed disgust, saying it was “absolutely sickening” and “utterly heartbreaking”.

Anyone with information should call 03 349 7057 and leave a message, or email haylie.tewnion@spca.nz.