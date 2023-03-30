Elderly driver who ran down mum and daughter in supermarket car park caused 'life-changing' injuries

Richard Alexander Scadden leaves Westport District Court, where he was sentenced on Thursday over a crash at a supermarket that almost cost a mum her leg.

An 87-year-old motorist who knocked down a mother and daughter in Westport’s New World car park in November has been ordered to pay reparations of $15,000.

Richard Alexander Scadden appeared in the Westport District Court for sentencing on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty in January to two charges of operating a vehicle carelessly and injuring Chelsea Ferguson, 29, and her daughter Pippa, 4.

“One mistake in a split second has changed my life and my capacity to be a mum for the rest of my life,” Ferguson said in a victim impact statement.

Judge Noel Walsh said Ferguson, who attended court on crutches, required nine operations to save her crushed leg, was in hospital for a month and was still undergoing physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

Pippa suffered a broken collarbone, a fractured wrist and concussion.

“There is nothing the court can say or do to undo the enormous harm that has been done ... you made a terrible error with drastic consequences,” the judge told Scadden.

After the hearing, Ferguson said: “I’m glad we finally got to hear the apology letter. It’s now time to move forward and heal.”

SUPPLIED Chelsea Ferguson getting treatment in Christchurch Hospital after she was hit by an elderly driver at the New World supermarket in Westport, in front of her daughters, including Tahlia, pictured.

Judge Walsh said Scadden had driven from Rolleston near Christchurch to Westport, before driving into the New World supermarket at about 4.15pm on November 15 last year.

Ferguson and her three of her children were coming out of the store when Scadden accelerated and drove onto the footpath, crushing Ferguson’s leg against the building.

Ferguson’s victim impact statement said she did not know if she would ever be the same again and could no longer do the things she normally did like walking, driving and looking after her four children, the judge noted.

The children who were with her when it happened were extremely traumatised, with one suffering panic attacks and another nightmares.

The family had just arrived in Westport from Australia for a holiday, and the incident had forced them to “adjust their whole lives” and move to New Zealand.

The children had since enrolled at school in Westport and Ferguson and her husband were unable to work.

Up to January they had incurred expenses for travel to medical appointments and lost income of $67,557, which left them struggling, despite the generous donations people had given them.

“Chelsea describes it as life-changing. She said she relives the crash every time she closes her eyes and thinks about what she could have done to get out of the way,” the judge said.

SUPPLIED Ferguson nearly lost a leg from her injuries.

Ferguson’s statement said she was disappointed Scadden had not approached her after the crash, but Judge Walsh said an apology letter Scadden had written in January had not been given to them.

The letter, which Judge Walsh read out in court, said he sincerely apologised for the harm caused.

“It was all over in a second... the engine roared and the car shot forward into the building. I can only assume my foot slipped onto the accelerator,” Scadden said in his letter.

Judge Walsh said because it was not an easy mistake to make, he had concerns about Scadden’s ability to drive in future.

Westport news Scadden, pictured here in 2020, says he hasn’t driven since the crash. (File photo)

He disqualified him from driving for six months and ordered him to sit a driving test before being allowed to drive again.

He noted Scadden was not covered by insurance and the emotional harm reparation would be paid from savings, a pension and family support.

Defence lawyer Mark Dollimore said Scadden had told him not to say anything that would detract from what Ferguson and her family had gone through and asked the court not to impose a fine so Ferguson and her family would get the money instead.

Dollimore supplied the court with several positive references from people who knew Scadden and said he had an exemplary driving history of 71 years without even a speeding ticket.

He said Scadden had served the country in the army and had hearing difficulties since an accident in Malaya in 1958.

He was a community-minded man who had no previous convictions. Scadden had received a Queen’s Service medal for service to his community and had organised Anzac Day commemorations on the West Coast for decades.

He had not driven since the crash because he thought it would be disrespectful to be seen driving around Westport.

He knew there had been serious consequences for Ferguson and her family, which would last for a “very, very long time”.