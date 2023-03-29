Armed police called to mall in Invercargill CBD

Armed police entered the Invercargill Central mall this afternoon after a report a young man in the crowd may have been carrying a weapon.

A 14-year old, surrounded by friends, later told Stuff police had thought it was him.

“They said they got told there was someone in a red and white jacket carrying a fake gun,’’ he said, gesturing to his own red and white jacket.

“I told them they could search me if they want ... but I don’t have any guns on me,’’ he said.

“They just took my picture.’’

He had just phoned his mum who had not been pleased about the photo.

Invercargill Central marketing manager Rebecca Sheppard said the police were right to err on the side of caution in response to any possible sighting.

“It’s great to have them here and be so quick to come down and check and make sure everyone was safe,’’ she said.

There had been no evacuation and the brief presence of armed police had not seemed to alarm the public, but had aroused curiosity.

“It was more just about interest rather than any level of panic,’’ she said.

Enquiries were ongoing.

On March 16, the Armed Offenders Squad responded to a call of youths carrying weapons on nearby Yarrow St. They took three BB guns, and referred three youths to youth services.