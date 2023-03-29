Knife-wielding robber makes off with several thousand dollars from Christchurch mall

Police would like to speak to this man in relation to the robbery at Westfield Riccarton mall on Wednesday

A knife-wielding robber who threatened staff at a currency exchange before fleeing with several thousand Australian and New Zealand dollars is still at large, police say.

The man entered Westfield Riccarton on Rotherham St, in Christchurch, around 2.15pm on Wednesday.

After the robbery, he left the mall through a car park entrance. Police believe the man captured by CCTV may be able to assist with their inquiries.

“If you recognise the man pictured or have any information which could assist, please get in contact,” said a police spokesperson.

Additionally, police are asking the public to look out for anyone in Christchurch in possession of large amounts of cash in New Zealand and Australian currency.

A shop manager on Rotherham St told Stuff they understood the Travelex money exchange desk had been robbed.

No-one was injured during the incident.

David Walker/Stuff A business inside Westfield Riccarton mall in Christchurch was robbed by an armed offender on Wednesday. (File photo)

A person who worked in a shop near the money counter said they didn’t know about the robbery until police arrived.

“We’ve got a store full of staff and customers and no-one even noticed anything happen,” they said.

“There were quite a few police here, like six or seven officers.”

The worker said there was usually at least one or two staff members at the Travelex desk, and often a line of people waiting to be served.

Travelex could not be reached for comment.