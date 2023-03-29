Money exchange counter at Christchurch mall robbed by armed offender
An armed offender who robbed a money exchange counter inside a Christchurch mall is still at large, police say.
Police responded to a robbery at Westfield Riccarton on Rotherham St, Riccarton, about 2.30pm on Wednesday.
A shop manager on Rotherham St told Stuff they understood the Travelex money exchange desk ihad been robbed.
A police spokesperson said the offender was armed, but not with a firearm.
No-one was injured during the incident and inquiries to locate the offender are ongoing, the spokesperson said.
A person who worked in a shop near the money counter said they didn’t know about the robbery until police arrived.
“We’ve got a store full of staff and customers and no-one even noticed anything happen,” they said.
“There were quite a few police here, like six or seven officers.”
The worker said there was usually at least one or two staff members at the Travelex desk, and often a line of people waiting to be served.
Travelex could not be reached for comment.