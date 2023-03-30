Driver of car that ploughed into cafe in its final week of trading flees scene with a broken ankle

A Dunedin cafe set to close this week has been badly damaged after a car ploughed into it, before the driver legged it on a broken ankle.

The car hit the Dog With Two Tails in the early hours of Thursday. The driver ran from the scene, leaving an injured person in the vehicle.

Police were called to the Moray Pl cafe about 2.35am, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The 28-year-old male driver fled the scene, leaving his 28-year-old female passenger behind. She was later taken to Dunedin Hospital with a broken leg.

A police dog unit was called to track the driver. The dog tracked the man around the city, with members of the public helping police.

The man was found on a rooftop on Dowling St and arrested, Bond said.

He was taken to hospital where he was receiving treatment for a broken ankle, which was ‘’either from the car crash or running away trying to escape from police’’.

The man’s woes continued when police recovered a backpack from the car containing his identification as well as 60 grams of cannabis.

In addition, the man was wanted by police for a family harm matter.

Charges were likely, with a blood sample also taken to see if he was driving under the influence.

The cafe’s Facebook page talks of its plans for its final week before closing.

“We’re so sad to say goodbye but can’t wait to celebrate with you all before we go,” it says.

“And to end with a bang on Saturday we have our DOGFEST! This will be such an amazing showcase of so many incredible musicians that have performed with us over the last few years.

“We really hope to see over this next week to say goodbye and remember all the incredible times we’ve had.”

The owners of the cafe have been approached for comment.