Man pepper sprayed after stabbing police officer with pen

A police officer suffered a minor injury after being stabbed with a pen. (file photo)

Police used pepper spray on a man after he stabbed a police officer with a pen.

Police were called to a property on Manor Pl in central Dunedin about 12am on Thursday to locate a 26-year-old man recalled by Probation for breaching his release conditions.

The man became aggressive and stabbed a police officer in the hand with a pen, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Police then used pepper spray on the man and took him into custody.

The police officer suffered a minor injury, Bond said.

The man was charged with injures with intent to injure and breaching release conditions, and was expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.