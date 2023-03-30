Heavy suppression surrounds escort and public figure blackmail case

Heavy suppression has been imposed in the case of an escort accused of blackmailing a public figure after sex.

The person, who has name suppression, appeared before Judge Campbell Savage in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday afternoon.

It’s alleged they blackmailed a Canterbury-based public figure, who also name suppression, during a dispute over payment following a sexual encounter late last year.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Judge Savage suppressed details of all matters discussing during Thursday’s hearing.

The accused, who is represented by defence counsel Nicola Hansen, was remanded on bail and scheduled to reappear in the court in June.

They first appeared on the blackmail charge in December.

It’s understood the accused has written to the head of the organisation the public figure is associated with and raised concerns about his conduct.

Last week, the public figure declined to comment when contacted by Stuff.

“It wouldn’t be appropriate to comment given the matter’s before the court,” he said.

A judge this week refused Stuff access to documents on the accused’s court file. No reason was given for the decision.

The organisation the public figure is associated with has declined to comment.

“Given this matter is before the courts, and it appears there are suppression orders in force, it is not appropriate for any body to comment,” a spokesperson said last week.