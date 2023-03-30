Former Stags player discarded meth from package as he fled police, customs officers

Pita Wilson, in 2003, during his playing days as a Southland Stags flanker. (File photo)

Former Southland Stags flanker Pita William Hapurona Wilson discarded methamphetamine from a package with a street value of $300,000 as he ran from police and customs officials, a court summary reveals.

Wilson admitted possessing the drug for supply, and resisting police, when he appeared by video link in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday morning.

However a charge of importing the drug was dropped.

On July 1 last year, customs officials intercepted a package from the United States containing 498g of methamphetamine, the police summary says.

Its delivery was tracked and on July 18 police and customs officers arrived with a search warrant at a home near Invercargill.

Wilson decamped with the package and, as he ran, ripped it open and began discarding its contents.

He hid in a small ravine while he continued to destroy the package, but was eventually arrested.

He told the police that he thought the officers were members of the Mongrel Mob and said the package was not his.

Judge Bernadette Farnan​ remanded the 46-year-old in custody until May 26.