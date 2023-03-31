Man who buried Environment Court building after quakes banned from working in family business

Barry Foster was prosecuted in the Environment Court for illegally burying the old Environment Court building, which was demolished after the quakes.

The man who buried the ruins of Christchurch's Environment Court building beneath a farm has been forbidden from working in a family business.

Barry Henry Foster was sentenced to two months of community detention and 200 hours of community service in 2016 for illegally burning and burying the rubble of the court’s former premises after the earthquakes.

Foster's company was contracted to demolish the court's former premises, but around the same time, he ran into financial difficulties and hid the rubble beneath a dairy farm in Hororata to save money.

It was Foster's third conviction for environmental breaches – the first involved dirty gold mining on the West Coast and the second regarded pooling of dairy effluent.

READ MORE:

* Dodgy tiny home builder's 'trail of destruction' cost victims at least $110,000

* Is KiwiSaver always the best place for long-term savings?

* 'Eight years of hell': Shadbolt settles lawsuit against Invercargill City Council



In a High Court judgement released on Thursday, Judge Owen Paulsen said Foster had been made bankrupt in 2014 owing creditors $9 million.

In 2018, Foster was due to be discharged, but the Official Assignee objected and after a hearing he was prohibited from being employed in any business owned or managed by any of his relatives for five years.

Judge Paulsen said this was to prevent “window dressing” where the bankrupted person in fact controls the business.

The Official Assignee alleged that Foster’s various business operations were spiralling out of control, did not keep records and ignored obligations to Inland Revenue which amounted to a tax bill of more than $600,000.

He said Foster had operated his business with a “shambolic and devil-may-care attitude”.

Ministry of Justice The former Environment Court building being demolished in April 2012. It was later buried beneath a dairy farm in Hororata.

Foster had repeatedly breached the terms of his bankruptcy by being employed by Selwyn Earthworks JV Ltd, a company owned by a family trust, during his bankruptcy and there was evidence he was involved in its management.

There was also evidence he carried out significant contracting work for free for selected creditors in an attempt to recompense them, which subverted the Insolvency Act by effectively preferring those creditors.

Foster told the court he did not know what he was doing was wrong. He applied to the court to be allowed to be employed by Selwyn Earthworks JV Ltd as a foreman or supervisor on earthworks projects including subdivisions, civil works and mining projects between Christchurch and the West Coast.

He said he would not be involved in the running of the business, his mother and a solicitor were the only trustees and its operations manager was his son-in-law.

In his decision, Paulsen said the application fell well short of appropriate because the people managing the business had close personal ties with Foster and could be influenced by him.

He said evidence was presented to court that Foster was a very skilled contractor with unparalleled skills so could easily gain employment with other contracting companies.

“I am of the firm view that the interests of the company to secure Mr Foster’s services are outweighed by the risks that he poses should he be involved in the management of the business which the prohibition was put in place to prevent,” he said.