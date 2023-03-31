Woman jailed for more crimes after causing crash that killed fiancé

A woman who caused her fiancé’s death by crashing head-on into a van while on drugs has been jailed for committing more crimes while on home detention.

Joshua John Ryder​, 33, was killed south of Christchurch on July 7, 2021. His fiancee, Shizelle Jasmine Harland, was driving under the influence of drugs and caused the crash.

Harland, 35, was called back to be re-sentenced at the Christchurch District Court on Friday on a charge of aggravated driving causing death. Corrections applied for her previous sentence of nine months’ home detention to be cancelled because she kept committing crimes.

After causing the fatal crash while driving on methamphetamine, Harland’s drug addiction continued and she went on a crime spree including burglary, possession of cannabis and cocaine, a breach of her conditions by absconding to Dunedin, and possession of drug utensils.

She was sentenced on the fatal driving charge and her new charges to one year and nine months’ imprisonment. Judge Brian Callaghan gave her leave to apply for a home detention sentence if she was able to find a suitable residential rehabilitation programme.

Fighting back tears, Ryder’s mother told the court she was disappointed Harland couldn’t even serve the “minimum punishment” she received for causing her son’s death.

She still felt the pain of his loss every day, she said.

“I miss him so much. How do you get over losing a child? Losing Josh has been the worst pain I’ve ever felt... I hope you start to realise the pain you’re causing and start to change your ways,” she told Harland.

Supplied Ryder, 33, was killed and Harland, left, seriously injured in the crash Harland caused near Christchurch on July 7, 2021.

In a highly emotive court hearing, supporters of both Ryder and Harland cried in the public gallery throughout the proceedings. Harland herself sobbed in the dock.

She and Ryder were engaged. They had been living in Timaru and were trying for a baby, she previously told Stuff.

“I’m absolutely destroyed,” she said weeks after the crash, before she faced charges for it.

About 10.10pm on July 7, 2021, Harland was driving south of Christchurch on State Highway 1 with Ryder and another passenger.

She overtook another motorist at high speed south of Dunsandel, and between the Bankside passing lanes and Weavers Rd, drifted onto the wrong side of the road, the summary of facts said.

SUPPLIED Ryder with his dog soldier and from left: Trim Harland, Riley with his dog TJ, and Bella Harland with her dog Patrick.

Her car collided head-on with a van travelling the opposite direction, and the front passenger side of both vehicles took the full force of the impact. The van driver was not injured.

Neither Ryder nor the other passenger were wearing seatbelts. Ryder sustained high impact injuries to his chest and pelvis, including an aortic laceration (a tear in the body's main artery). He died at the scene.

Harland was taken to Christchurch Hospital for blood tests and tested positive for methamphetamine.

She suffered a moderate brain injury from the impact.

The other passenger sustained broken ribs, a broken wrist, a cracked pelvis, an air bubble in his lung, and extensive bruising to his lower body. He spent four days in hospital and was expected to make a full recovery.

“I accept custody hasn’t been easy, but it’s not supposed to be,” Judge Callaghan said in his sentencing remarks.

Harland previously said all she could remember from the crash was the flash of oncoming headlights and a crunching sound. She said Ryder was a “hard worker” who had been working as a painter and decorator.

He grew up in Christchurch and was a patched member of a Christchurch chapter of the Mongrel Mob.

“He was amazing and funny ... and unconditionally loved me. He would've done anything for us.”