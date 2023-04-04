Driver celebrating 21st birthday was drunk and speeding during crash that killed friend

Clark Stewart, left, appears in the Ashburton District Court via video link with his lawyer Kerry Cook on Monday.

On the night of his 21st birthday party, Clark Stewart​ got behind the wheel of his car at his family’s mid-Canterbury farm. Five of his close mates piled in too. One was in the boot.

Unbeknown to other revellers, the group was heading out to get supplies from the nearby mid-Canterbury town of Rakaia. Stewart, the son of a veteran rural volunteer firefighter, had been drinking.

Several minutes later, on a straight section of rural road that he’d driven numerous times, he lost control of the car and ploughed into a tree at high speed. The consequences were devastating.

To Stewart’s left, in the front passenger seat, 23-year-old Jarrod Daniel Karl​, from Tauranga, was dead.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Tributes now adorn the tree Clark Stewart crashed into last year, killing his good friend Jarrod Karl.

Of the three who weren’t wearing seatbelts, Hamish Sloper​ lay unconscious on the ground outside, not far from Dylan Mann, who had been thrown out of the boot. All the survivors were either seriously or critically injured.

Testing revealed Stewart’s blood alcohol level was 94mg per 100ml of blood. The legal blood alcohol limit is 50mg.

On Monday afternoon, nearly six months on from the crash, Stewart appeared for the first time in the Ashburton District Court via video-link from Christchurch Hospital, and pleaded guilty to driving with excess blood alcohol causing death, and driving with excess blood alcohol causing injury.

He was remanded on bail and scheduled to reappear in the court for sentencing on June 12.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Judge Campbell Savage presided over Monday’s hearing in the Ashburton District Court.

According to the police’s summary of facts, obtained by Stuff, Stewart and his friends got into his Peugeot hatchback, left his family’s home in Mainwarings Rd, Dorie, and headed to Rakaia about 8pm on October 15, 2022.

It’s unclear why, but as he drove at about 128kmh along nearby Gardiners Rd, a straight, tar-sealed road, Stewart veered right then over-corrected, lost control of the car and slid sideways into a tree.

By the time the car had stopped the steering wheel had been pushed into the passenger seat, where Karl was killed almost instantly.

When spoken to later by police, Stewart, whose actual birthday was eight days before the crash, said he recalled drinking at the party and having dinner.

After that, his next memory was sitting in the driver’s seat of his mangled car, talking to emergency services. He had no previous convictions.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Clark Stewart lost control of his car on a straight rural road at about 128kph. It’s unclear why.

Two of the five pages of the summary of facts, are dedicated to detailing the various injuries the passengers suffered.

Sloper suffered brain bleeds, spine fractures, broken ribs, a torn spleen and cuts to his liver.

Timothy Bassett​, who also wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, suffered a traumatic brain injury, a cracked pelvis, a dislocated elbow, broken ribs and facial fractures.

Mann suffered spinal fractures, while Jayden Collett​ had broken ribs.

Stewart’s injuries were not detailed in the summary of facts.

In a tribute posted on social media in October last year, Karl’s mother Wendy Karl said she wished she could have “one more long conversation and warm hug with you”.

“Jarrod lived in the moment and was the happiest he has been in his life surrounded by his best mates. If you knew him, you loved him and you knew he loved you,” she wrote.

“Jarrod experienced the best of what life had on offer. Jarrod could light up a room with people drawn to his loving nature.”

Karl said she would miss her son’s “humour, energy, bright smile, passion for life and your big red mullet”.

“Know we will always love you and will forever keep your memories alive. I know in spirit you can hear me when I talk to you. Until we meet again my boy.”

His sister and father posted similar tributes.

At the Gardiners Rd crash site, broken glass and bits of Stewart’s car still litter the ground. Tributes are scrawled on a pair of skis that have been fixed to the tree the vehicle hit.