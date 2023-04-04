From hero to zero: Man who saved family from burning home jailed for lighting the fire

The January 2017 blaze was a product of Joshua Skinner’s “paranoid obsession” with a resident of the upstairs flat, the judge said.

He took credit for saving a mother and a young boy inside a burning house, but in reality Joshua Skinner lit the fire that could easily have killed them.

Joshua David Norman Skinner, 34, was jailed for three years and 10 months when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court, after earlier being found guilty by a jury of a single charge of arson.

That arson happened at a house in Nixon St in Hamilton late on January 3, 2017.

At the time, it was big news, making the front page of the Waikato Times newspaper due to Skinner’s account of how he smashed his way into the downstairs flat to rescue the boy and his mum.

READ MORE:

* Floor-crawling burglar 'did it for the adrenalin rush' to help deal with dad's cancer

* Woman poisoned her own children, tried to frame friend

* Man hog-tied, beaten and threated with burning in 'harrowing' rural home invasion



“We were just going to bed when we heard the explosions,” he told a reporter.

“There was fire shooting out the top and windows exploding ... It was like fireballs going across the driveway.”

Skinner, who according to court documents lives in Oromahoe, in Northland, was at the time visiting a sister who lived in a neighbouring house.

He said he sprung into action, and carried the youngster away from the inferno.

“You just do what you gotta do,” he declared.

Tom Lee/Stuff The blaze started by Joshua Skinner totally destroyed a two-storey block of flats in Nixon St, Hamilton.

But Skinner left a lot out of his story.

As Judge Paul Mabey KC noted during his sentencing on March 14, “for reasons which only you will know, you developed a dislike for [your sister’s upstairs] neighbour ... Apparently you thought he might have been a drug dealer, but the irony of that is that you are a drug user and you know all about drug dealing”.

Skinner had no foundation to his suspicions, and his own drug use, said the judge, was probably why he developed a “paranoid obsession” with the upstairs neighbour, and set about planning to set his flat on fire.

“Your partner bought firelighters from The Warehouse and gave them to you. She said she did so under duress. You got them and went over to the next door property. You went upstairs and you lit two fires and ran back to the address, telling your sister that you had lit the fires. You then ran to the lower storey, saving the occupants there.”

Phillipa Yalden/Stuff There was not much left of the upstairs flat thanks to Joshua Skinner’s handiwork.

By this time the upstairs was engulfed in fire, and the entire property ended up being destroyed in the blaze.

When spoken to by the police, Skinner denied lighting the fire and said there was some sort of conspiracy against him.

Eventually, he was charged.

“Mr Skinner, you faced an insurmountable case at trial,” said Judge Mabey, who presided over that event.

“You had no hope of defending this charge. [Defence counsel Glen] Prentice put up a brave effort on your behalf and you should thank him for that, but he had very little to work with. You were always going to be convicted.”

But why did Skinner do what he did?

“Clearly your actions were, as I have said, indicative of paranoia induced by drug use. You were irrational. You were obsessed and not acting as a normal person would. There is no suggestion that you were unfit for trial or were insane, but you were exhibiting symptoms which are typical of drug-induced psychosis and paranoia, short of insanity.

“In other words Mr Skinner, you were out of your mind in that sense.”

That addiction reduced Skinner’s moral culpability and meant he could not be treated as a “cold-hearted, cold-blooded arsonist ... You were just running on instinct, driven by irrational and paranoid beliefs”.

The maximum penalty for arson is 14 years in prison. Judge Mabey took a start point of four and a half years, and allowed for a 15% reduction to reflect that reduced culpability – leading to an end sentence of three years and 10 months.