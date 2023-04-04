Former couple sentenced for their roles in fatal Avondale shooting

A person has been seriously injured in a shooting in Avondale, West Auckland. Video first published on October 2, 2021.

Angry with someone for providing drugs to his girlfriend, Mandal Sellick took a pistol and deliberately shot an unarmed man in the stomach.

Mars Rakeem, 28, died in hospital after the shooting at an Avondale property in October 2021.

Sellick, 25, was found guilty of manslaughter and was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months imprisonment by Justice Kiri Tahana when he appeared at the High Court in Auckland on Tuesday.

Sellick, who was deported from Australia, also previously admitted charges of unlawful possession of a pistol and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

His ex-girlfriend, Sandy Younes, 21, was sentenced to two and a half months’ community detention and 12 months’ intensive supervision after previously admitting tampering with evidence and attempting to dissuade witnesses from co-operating with police after the shooting.

Before Sellick’s sentencing, Justice Tahana acknowledged Rakeem’s family.

“As-salaam alaikum… may peace be with you and may your suffering ease,” Justice Tahana said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Sandy Younes and Mandal Sellick were in a relationship at the time Mars Rakeem was fatally shot. (Composite image)

In October 2021, Younes and Sellick had friends and family visiting at their Avondale home.

At one point Rakeem and a friend left to buy some drugs.

Younes snorted some of the drugs, which were a mixture of MDMA and cocaine. She later told Sellick her nose hurt.

He thought she had been drugged with methamphetamine and tucked a loaded pistol into his trousers.

Sellick confronted a group and demanded they tell him who had given Younes drugs before telling everyone to leave.

Rakeem returned to the house and Sellick shot him in the stomach.

Justice Tahana said Rakeem was unarmed and was not part of the group who Sellick felt threatened by.

Younes helped put Rakeem in the car but then approached others, directing and demanding them to help her clean up.

She also warned them not to say anything and threatened them and their families, using Sellick’s position in the Mongols gang.

Sellick then went on to destroy CCTV cameras and the footage.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Police at the October 2021 shooting.

The court heard Sellick was young when his father died. He began breaking the law shortly afterwards.

At 21, he was deported to New Zealand and soon ended up in jail and associating with a gang.

His lawyer, Claire Farquhar, said her client has since left the gang and has always accepted his role in the shooting.

Younes’ background was “somewhat of a tragedy”. Her Kurdish parents fled to New Zealand before she was born and she grew up in an unstable environment before she becoming homeless at 16.

By 19, she had a child with an abusive partner.

She then met Sellick – a man who gave her stability and the self-worth she craved, her lawyer Tiffany Cooper, KC, said.

“She thought all her dreams had come true,” Cooper said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Tiffany Cooper, KC, submitted Sandy Younes was caught up in the relationship with Mandal Sellick.

Sellick was the only person who showed her any respect or love, but unfortunately that was short-lived.

By the time she was aware of Sellick’s gang association and drug use, she was entrenched.

“It is that relationship that is the backdrop of what occurred on that awful night,” Cooper said.

Cooper submitted Younes is desperately trying to pull herself away from Sellick as she continued to feel a sense of misguided loyalty.

Since she was charged, Younes has studied to become a personal trainer, is doing well and is focused on getting her son back.

Younes wrote a letter to the court apologising to Rakeem’s mother, saying she wants peace for their family.

Rakeem’s brother read his mother’s victim impact statement, saying it’s too painful to contemplate a future without her son and she will forever mourn him.

The court heard Rakeem was caring, funny, clever and principled.

Rakeem’s mother continues to be haunted by her son’s final moments.

“This sentence certainly will not bring my son back, but I hope it will keep the defendant from committing such a heinous crime again.”