Prison cell fire at Waikeria referred to police

Prison staff at Waikeria put out the fire on Friday night (file photo).

A fire in a Waikeria prisoner’s cell has been referred to police.

Prison staff were alerted to the fire about 6pm on Friday.

Deputy prison director David Alty said staff removed the person from the scene and the fire was extinguished.

”There was no structural damage to the cell. The prisoner was assessed by our medical team, and required no further treatment.”

The matter has been referred to Police, who will decide if further charges are laid.

Alty said there was no risk to the wider security of the prison.