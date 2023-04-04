Teen tearaway steals parents' car, fails to stop for police

Police spotted a stolen vehicle being driven the wrong way down Dunedin’s one-way system late on Monday.

A teen who stole his parents’ car for a midnight joyride came to the attention of police when he was spotted driving the wrong way on Dunedin’s one-way system.

The incident unfolded when a passing patrol spotted the 16-year-old driver heading north on the south-bound lanes of State Highway 1 about 11.30pm on Monday.

The teen had earlier stolen his parents’ Toyota car, and when he was spotted by police he failed to stop, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Police did not pursue the vehicle, which was later left in the student quarter.

Staff from the University of Otago’s Campus Watch saw four youths flee the vehicle.

Three were later nabbed by police.

The trio were returned to their respective homes, while the driver remains at large.

The vehicle had been returned to its owners, Bond said.