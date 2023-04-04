Man who indecently assaulted women at beach declared mentally impaired, keeps name secret

The man indecently assaulted two women at New Brighton Beach in October 2021.

A man who indecently assaulted two women at a Christchurch beach will be detained in a special care facility after he was declared mentally impaired.

The man appeared at the High Court in Christchurch on Tuesday for sentencing on two charges of indecent assault and one of resisting police.

Due to his battles with autism spectrum disorder and major mood disorder, the man’s name would be permanently suppressed and he would be admitted to a care facility, Justice Rob Osborne said.

In victim impact statements, one woman said the man’s actions took a toll on her mental health and made her unable to wear a bikini in public any more. The other woman said she was frustrated at the man’s “brazen” offending, but both women supported him getting the help he needed.

READ MORE:

* Swimmers evacuated from Christchurch beach after shark sighting

* Man accused of cellmate's death a 'risk to the public', will be detained in hospital

* Man held on beach indecency charges to remain in custody for three weeks



The man had a long history of inappropriate contact with young girls and was at a high risk of sexual reoffending. Becoming a care recipient would help him “for his own sake and safety of the public, particularly young women”, Justice Osborne said.

He had never offended while under care before, only when his care had lapsed, the judge noted.

The man would be brought back to the High Court for re-sentencing if he offended again within the next year, the judge said. Naming him was not in the interests of open justice.

“You have responded extremely well to care in the past. What the care arrangements have not been able to deliver is a safe pattern of behaviour for you when you leave... [This is a challenge] you must grapple with, and take every advantage of the care and support you’ve been given,” the judge told him.

According to the summary of facts, the man, aged 47, indecently assaulted both women at New Brighton Beach on October 25, 2021.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Justice Rob Osborne has ordered the man be detained in a special care facility and his name be permanently suppressed.

The first woman was sitting near the hot pools when the man approached her and complimented her appearance.

He crouched beside her and asked if he could sit next to her. Feeling uncomfortable, the woman said she was about to leave.

The man again commented on her appearance, specifically her legs, and started to stand back up.

As he started to stand he reached out and indecently assaulted her. He then stood up and walked away.

About five minutes later, the second victim was walking up stairs to the New Brighton Pier.

As she neared the top of the stairs, she felt the man indecently assault her.

The man continued past her, and she yelled out “excuse me”.

He replied: “I’m sorry, my arm flung out as I was walking past.”

The man got to the top of the stairs, turned, and walked back past the woman and back down the stairs.

As police attempted to arrest the man he repeatedly said no, and that he was going home. He tried to walk away to avoid arrest.

The man had to be physically restrained on the ground, and refused to release his arms from under his body.

Police had to use force to get his hands behind his back and apply handcuffs.

The man admitted touching both women. He said he touched the first woman's leg because he thought she would like it. He said both indecent assaults were an accident.

He had previous convictions for accessing child sexual exploitation material.

Reports said he had poor social understanding, minimal insight and self-control. He required support to maintain his psychological well-being in times of stress.