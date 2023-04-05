Truckie who rolled into power line fined for careless driving

State Highway 1 was closed for nearly three hours after the crash on February 17. (File photo)

An experienced truck driver who rolled his truck into a power line will be dealing with the effects of the crash for some time, his lawyer says.

Sydney Lawrence Brimble, 69, had lost control of his truck on a slight right-hand bend on State Highway 1 near Ward in south Marlborough, about 5am on February 17.

The crash caused the truck to roll onto its side, blocking the northbound lane, and colliding with a power line, causing a small fire to start on the road, a police summary of facts said.

Brimble told police he had swerved out the way out of an oncoming truck that crossed the centreline.

READ MORE:

* Name suppression for man accused of abducting, raping girl in Blenheim

* The 'complex' six-year plan to deliver three new schools in Blenheim

* Man found dead near Pelorus Bridge in Marlborough named by police



Brimble, a Picton resident, was convicted of careless driving at Blenheim District Court on Monday.

His lawyer Kent Arnott said Brimble pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity.

“He’s a professional truck driver, and instructs he has been driving trucks for the best part of 50 years,” Arnott said.

Brimble had “significant injuries” as a result of the crash, and spent eight days in Nelson Hospital before being transferred to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim, Arnott said.

“He hasn't been able to drive since the incident, and will be dealing with the effects of the accident for some time.”

Judge David Ruth convicted Brimble and ordered him to pay a fine of $300 and court costs of $130.

Judge Ruth said given Brimble’s lack of criminal history, disqualifying him from driving was not necessary.