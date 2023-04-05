Man accused of drive-by shooting pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge

Police at the scene of a reported drive-by shooting.

A man accused of an attempted drive-by shooting in central Dunedin has denied the allegation.

The 25-year-old, who faces a charge of attempted murder, appeared via audiovisual link before Justice Cameron Mander in the High Court of Dunedin on Wednesday morning.

He entered a plea of non-guilty, electing a trial by jury. He will keep his name secret for now.

The man was arrested by police after armed officers searched an address in Highgate in the suburb of Roslyn last month.

The arrest came after a drive-by shooting at a person in a vehicle on Thomas Burns Street, Dunedin.

The accused was granted a continuation of his interim name suppression, and he was remanded in custody until his next appearance.