Another blow for man dubbed 'New Zealand's worst employer'

The liquor baron tagged New Zealand’s “worst employer” has taken another financial blow, with the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) demanding he make a pay-out to another aggrieved employee.

Ravinder Kumar Arora, known as Ravi Arora, had already been told by the Employment Court in January to fork out $260,000 to five former staff members who alleged they had been systematically exploited for years. He was also banned from running a company for a year, and has been selling off his stores and property.

Now the ERA have added to his bill with a ruling he must pay a former store manager, Harmandeep Singh, $25,000 in compensation and lost wages – but it rejected Singh’s claim that he was systematically underpaid for nearly five years.

Singh had claimed nearly $220,000 of missing wages, saying he was paid $7 an hour for working up to 90 hour weeks for Arora.

While other workers have made similar claims and had them accepted in court, Singh has not had the same outcome.

He may now appeal to the Employment Court.

His advocate, Sunny Sehgal, said that part of the ruling was “appalling” because it preferred Arora’s account of Singh’s work, despite Arora’s record of migrant exploitation.

Harmandeep Singh told the ERA he’d worked up to 90 hours a week for Arora’s companies for nearly five years - from January 2014 to December 2018 - in Auckland and Taihape.

He claimed unpaid annual leave of $39,000, unpaid wages of $219,000, lost wages of $10,080 and compensation of $20,000. He said he was sacked by Arora after he and two other workers confronted him over their low pay rates.

Among his witnesses were four former colleagues, two of whom won payouts in the Employment Court decision.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Liquor store owner Ravi Arora.

”Five guys won their case and got $50,000 to $60,000, how could Ravi be paying me legally and not those guys? It’s common sense [that he wasn’t]. I am not happy at all with the decision,” Singh said.

Arora’s evidence was that Singh was legally paid at all times. He said he’d acknowledged that by signing a settlement for $2,500 in December 2017.

That was part of a deal negotiated by union organiser Matt McCarten as a confidential settlement for a worker named Manjinder Singh who had also claimed exploitation, but which included small payouts for 35 other workers. Arora also argued Singh had raised his grievance out of time.

O’Sullivan said the evidence of an accountant, Barbara Lee Houlbrooke, commissioned by Arora to review his wage and time records was “clear and concise”; she found Harmandeep Singh was owed only about $4500 in missing pay and entitlements.

Houlbrooke conceded that her audit would not have been able to discover if the timesheets were falsified, as Singh claimed.

O’Sullivan said while Arora had been “found wanting” in his treatment of other workers, that wasn’t the case here because “Mr Singh was not able to satisfy me that any of the timesheets was anything other than accurate and either completed by him, or on his behalf”.

But he found for Singh over the issue of his dismissal.

Arora had claimed Singh and the other two had verbally resigned, and he followed up by accepting those resignations by email and trespassing them.

O’Sullivan said there was no evidence Singh had resigned, and awarded him $15,000 in compensation and $10,080 in lost wages.

Arora’s payouts are not over. He still has 11 remaining actions against him taken by the Labour Inspectorate, with decisions expected in the next few months.

Stuff has asked Arora’s lawyer, Myriam Mitchell, for comment.