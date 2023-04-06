Parole declined for man who left flatmate 'almost unrecognisable' in fatal assault

Jason Blackler at his sentencing for the manslaughter of Alan Fahey, in the High Court at Dunedin in 2018.

A prisoner with a criminal history spanning 17 pages, including the manslaughter of his flatmate, will remain behind bars for now.

Jason Karl Blackler, 53, killed his flatmate, Alan Fahey, on October 25, 2016, and was later sentenced to seven years’ jail, with a minimum non-parole period of three-and-a-half years.

The 66-year-old victim was “almost unrecognisable” after the assault, a judge said at Blackler’s 2018 sentencing.

Blackler made his fourth appearance before the Parole Board at the Otago Corrections Facility in March.

HAMISH McNEILLY/Stuff Armed police handcuff Blackler after swooping on a vehicle in Dunedin's Moray Place in 2016.

In a decision released this week, the board noted Blackler and Fahey were drinking when the former took offence at a remark and attacked the older man.

The victim, who had poor coronary health, was struck multiple times to the head and neck area, and died.

Blackler’s lengthy criminal history was not limited to violent offending, but also included alcohol-related offending, cruelty to animals and property offending.

The board noted he had 10 months remaining on his sentence, and his security classification was minimum.

HAMISH McNEILLY/Stuff The Brockville property where Fahey and Blackler lived is cordoned off after Fahey’s death.

A parole assessment report said Blackler engaged well with his peers, and worked to a high standard with no issues.

Blackler did not seek parole in March, saying he wanted to complete Corrections’ violence prevention intervention programme first.

The board’s report noted Blackler had previously been kicked off the programme because of an ongoing sense of entitlement and limited progress.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police examine Blackler and Fahey’s property in 2016.

There was now insufficient time to reengage in the programme before Blackler was due to be released from prison, it said.

Blackler’s had proposed to live with friends once he was released, but that plan was not approved by Corrections.

Without completing his rehabilitation and without an approved release proposal Blackler’s still posed a risk, and parole was declined.