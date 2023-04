A woman struck by a vehicle in North Canterbury has died in hospital. (File photo)

A woman died in hospital a day after being struck by a vehicle in the North Canterbury town of Rangiora.

The crash happened at the intersection of Queen St and Ivory St in central Rangiora about 3.15pm on March 29.

The woman was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition. She died the next day.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.