Man charged following suspicious house fire in Christchurch

A specialist fire investigator has left the scene of a suspicious house fire in Sydenham, Christchurch, where a scene guard remains.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) shift manager Blair Walkin said they were called to the house fire on Hastings St about 1.20am on Tuesday.

“When crews got there, the house was fully ablaze,” Walklin said.

By about 2pm, the investigator had completed their work and police were making further inquiries, a Fenz spokesperson said.

Police were asked to assist at the property, with a 41-year-old man arrested.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man at the scene.

He was charged with breaching bail conditions and was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

A scene guard was in place overnight and remained there as of 5.20pm on Tuesday.