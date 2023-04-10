Aggravated robbery at Christchurch supermarket

A man allegedly robbed a Christchurch supermarket this afternoon advising staff he had a weapon and demanding money from the till.

Police are asking the public for help after a man allegedly robbed Merivale Fresh Choice this afternoon.

At around 5.15pm the man entered the supermarket and told staff he had a weapon and demanded money from the till.

A police spokesperson said the man then left the store on foot and was heading towards Aikmans Rd carrying a black grocery bag.

Police are investigating the aggravated robbery and are asking anyone with information to assist with their inquiries.

Information can be provided by calling 105 and quoting the event number P054267507, information can also be provided anonymously via crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.