Police investigate unexplained death in Christchurch suburb

Armed police are at a property on Gilberthorpes Rd in Hei Hei, Christchurch.

Canterbury police are investigating an unexplained death in the Christchurch suburb Hei Hei.

“At this time the death is being treated as unexplained,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie.

Armed police descended on the Kāinga Ora-owned address on Gilberthorpes Rd around lunchtime on Tuesday.

Police blocked off Gilberthorpes Rd between Taurima and Roberts streets. SPCA personnel removed a dog from the address.

READ MORE:

* Man admits manslaughter of King Cobras member after murder conviction quashed

* Man jailed for manslaughter after having murder conviction quashed



The location has remained cordoned off while police and ESR conduct a scene examination.

Baillie said cordons are expected to be in place overnight.

The property at the centre of a sudden, unexpected death was regularly visited by police, according to a nearby resident.

It was also searched by police in connection to the fatal shooting of a gang member more than four years ago.

Stuff Two people hug at the edge of a police cordon, following a sudden death on Gilberthorpes Rd in Hei Hei, Christchurch.

A crying woman being comforted by a man at one end of the cordon was heard saying “nobody is telling me anything”.

Residents Stuff spoke to said they did not hear or notice anything out of the ordinary until they heard sirens.

One resident said armed police were at the same property about two weeks ago.

In October 2018, police searched the same property after King Cobras gang member Luke Sears, also known as Luke Riddell, was fatally shot in rural Canterbury over an alleged drug debt.

Stuff Armed police are on Gilberthorpes Rd in Hei Hei on Tuesday afternoon.

A nearby resident, who did not want to be named but said he had lived in Hei Hei all his life, said armed police were regularly at the house.

He believed the property was gang affiliated.

A Kāinga Ora spokesperson referred questions on the incident to police.