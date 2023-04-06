Man spits in woman's face after minor crash on busy Christchurch road

Police were called to Riccarton Rd after a crash between a Lime scooter and a car on Thursday.

A man riding an e-scooter was held down by two members of the public after he spat in a woman’s face following a minor crash in Christchurch.

Police were notified of the crash between a car and an e-scooter on Riccarton Rd about 2.30pm on Thursday.

They received reports the man acted aggressively towards the driver after the incident, a police spokesperson said.

A man, who Stuff has agreed not to name, was driving along Riccarton Rd when the incident took place.

“He was zooming on a Lime scooter and was going quite quickly,” he said.

The woman was pulling out of Liquorland onto the road when the collision occurred.

”He could have made an effort to slow down,” the man said.

When the woman pulled over the man walked up to the car and opened the door, before yelling at her, taking the keys out of the ignition, and spitting in her face.

“That poor lady, he was just ready for a rumble and then these two nice guys got him on the ground,” he said. “He was horrible, he was shrieking at them.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Two members of the public held down the man as he acted aggressively towards the other driver.

The two men held the man down on the road until police came. The man could be heard yelling racial abuse and swearing as he lay on the ground.

“It was pretty ugly and just really unnecessary,” the witness said.

A 32-year-old man was taken into custody and charges were being considered, the spokesperson said.

No-one was injured from the altercation or the crash and inquiries were ongoing, they said.