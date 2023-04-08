Man charged after unprovoked attack in Palmerston North

A man will appear in court on Saturday, charged with injuring with intent, and car theft.

Police have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a driver and stealing his car in what police have described as an unprovoked attack.

The 32-year-old victim was attacked in Palmerston North on Thursday, April 6.

The 46-year-old man charged with the offences was arrested on Friday evening in New Plymouth.

He will appear in the New Plymouth District Court on Saturday, charged with injuring with intent to injure, and stealing a car.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson said it was pleasing to get such a quick result after what appeared to be an unprovoked attack.

“We would like to reassure the public that we take this kind of offending seriously and do all we can to hold offenders to account.”

Police are appealing to the public for sightings of the stolen car, which is still missing. It is a white Toyota Altezza with the registration GDB780.

If you have seen the vehicle you can report it to police on 105 with the reference file number 230406/4564. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.