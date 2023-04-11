Court of Appeal judge Simon France dies

Justice Simon France presided over several high-profile murder trials, including that of Ewen Macdonald in 2012 for murdering his brother-in-law Scott Guy. Macdonald was acquitted. (File photo)

A senior Wellington judge, Justice Simon France, has died aged 64 after what the Chief Justice says was a brief illness.

France, a judge of the Court of Appeal, had retired last month due to ill health. He died on Saturday, April 8.

Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann said he was a teacher and an academic at Victoria University for more than a decade in the 1980s and 90s.

In 1995 he moved to the Crown Law Office where he specialised in criminal appeal cases. He appeared for the Crown before the Court of Appeal in many of the most significant criminal appeals of the time, she said.

Claire De Barr/Stuff In 2005 Simon France joined his wife Ellen France on the High Court bench. (File photo)

“Simon was respected and loved by his former students, by his colleagues from his years in practice, and by his judicial peers."

He had a combined a deep knowledge of the law with a sure-footed common-sense approach to judging.

“Simon was appointed as a judge of the High Court on January 19, 2005. His appointment made national headlines and New Zealand legal history as he became one-half of the first married couple to both sit as High Court judges.”

His wife, now-Supreme Court Justice Dame Ellen France, had been made a High Court judge in 2002.

Winkelmann said it was with characteristic humility that at his swearing-in ceremony, he had remarked, “Wherever Ellen has gone, I have followed”.

The couple had met during their first year at law school in Auckland, before both studying in Canada and going to work for Crown Law. France later said they were not competitive, not even over who had the better grades.

"Ellen always had them."

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Last year Simon France was promoted to the Court of Appeal, following in the steps of his wife who is now a Supreme Court judge. (File photo)

During his time in the High Court, he presided over many high-profile criminal trials– including the Jack Nicholas murder trial in Napier in 2008, the Manawatū case of the murder of Scott Guy with the trial held in Wellington 2012, and the eight-week retrial in Wellington in 2015 of Mark Lundy who was found guilty of murdering his wife and daughter. The other two cases ended in acquittals.

In late 2021 France made pre-trial decisions about three men charged with murdering Lois Tolley in Upper Hutt in 2016, resulting in the charges against them being withdrawn.

Those big cases led to a temporary loss of anonymity, but he said that faded reasonably quickly and things went back to normal. "Every case you try and get it right, it's just the same really."

He was appointed to the Court of Appeal last August. Speaking to Stuff at that time, he said making decisions as one of a panel of judges would not lighten the burden.

"The impact on people affected is what you are always conscious of and that does not change."

The couple only once sat on the same bench. It was in 2005, and Simon France was in the final stages of a trial at the High Court in Auckland, about to sum up the case to the jury. Stricken with flu, he lost his voice.

Ellen France was “duty judge” that week, stepping in to handle miscellaneous jobs as they cropped up. At his side, she delivered the summing up he had written. She remembered his objections: “The criticism was that I didn’t quite get the grammar right, how I read it out.”

“I think it was that she was correcting my grammar,” he said. “It was a slightly more informal style than Ellen was used to.”

Outside of court France was a sports fan, followed a few sports people on social media, and described himself as a "fair-weather golfer" playing two or three times a week during the holidays.

A lack of fresh sports action to watch had been hard during the Covid-19 shutdowns.

"A few times it was a bit scrambling around to find something. You would be surprised at what still went on, you know, a lacrosse tournament somewhere."

Golf loomed large in his plans for retirement. "I'll be looking for a golf cart at that stage. The law of impossible putts and reasonable slices. I would be bashing a golf ball around, I think"

France's funeral is due to take place on Thursday.