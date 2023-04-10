Indian community supporting victim's family after Linwood Park assault

A man has died following an alleged assault in Christchurch’s Linwood Park on Friday evening.

The Indian Social and Cultural Club Christchurch are wrapping support around the family of a man who died after an alleged assault in Christchurch’s Linwood Park on Friday night.

The incident happened between 7.30pm and 7.50pm and the victim, believed to be in his late fifties, was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition before he passed away on Sunday.

It’s understood the victim, who was his late fifties, was from India and had travelled to New Zealand to visit family.

“The Indian community is ready to support and stand by the family in this hour of need,” said club president Monty Parti.

On Saturday morning, a 31-year-old was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the assault.

He appeared briefly in the Christchurch District Court on Saturday and was next due in court on Tuesday morning.

Parti will be meeting with the family tomorrow and accompanying them to court in support.

Further charges were likely, police said.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time,” police said.

It’s understood Police believe the offender punched the victim.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The police are wanting to hear from a woman who they understood was waiting at a nearby bus stop around the time of the assault.

The park was cordoned off overnight Friday while police examined the scene.

“As the matter is before the courts, police will not comment further,” they said.

Police still wanted to hear from a woman who they understood was waiting at a nearby bus stop about the time of the assault.

Anyone with information, including relevant dashcam or security camera footage, is asked to call police on 105 and reference file number 230407/0351. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.