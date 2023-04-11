Man charged with indecently assaulting, punching rest home resident

The man was due to appear in Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday, facing five charges of indecent assault and physical abuse. (File photo)

A Far North man is facing charges of indecently assaulting and physically hitting a vulnerable rest home resident.

The 28-year-old man was due to appear in Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday to face five representative charges.

The alleged incidents go back to July 2020 and were all allegedly against one victim, a vulnerable man who lived in the care home where the 28-year-old worked.

The charges include slapping, punching and pinching the man, causing him physical pain and fear.

The charges specify the conduct was a “major departure from the standard of care to be expected from a reasonable person”.

The 28-year-old is also facing two representative charges of indecently assaulting the same alleged victim.

If found guilty, the man could face up to 10 years in prison.