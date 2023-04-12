Man pleads not guilty to charges of seriously harming baby in Porirua

A man charged with intentionally causing a baby grievous bodily harm has been granted bail. (File photo)

A man has pleaded not guilty to charges of causing grievous bodily harm three times to a baby in Porirua.

The 22-year-old’s name was suppressed when he appeared in the Porirua District Court on Wednesday.

On his behalf his lawyer, Letizea Ord, entered not guilty pleas and elected trial by jury.

Judge Noel Sainsbury granted the man bail on conditions restricting his movements and who he can contact. Details of the bail hearing cannot be published for legal reasons.

He had been in custody since his first court appearance last Thursday.

The defendant is due back in court on June 21.

He faces three charges of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm to a baby in Porirua during periods between September and December last year.

Announcing the man’s arrest last week, police said the baby was admitted to Kenepuru Hospital on December 31. He was later transferred to Wellington Hospital.

“It was determined he had sustained non-accidental fractures to nine separate parts of his body,” the police statement said.

Police said the baby was now in the care of extended family.