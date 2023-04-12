Man with long assault record back in custody after threatening to kill officer

Jay Gregory was tasered after pepper spraying him failed to have any effect. (File photo)

A man whose criminal history is “littered” with assaults is back behind bars after threatening to kill a police officer.

On Wednesday in the Nelson District Court, Jay Christopher Gregory pleaded guilty to charges of threatening to kill a police officer, driving without a licence, drink-driving, assault and resisting police.

The police summary of facts said Gregory, 34, came to the attention of police when they attended a family harm incident on April 8.

Police stopped Gregory’s vehicle. When they tried to begin breath testing procedures, Gregory refused. When told he was under arrest, Gregory walked away, refusing to place his hands behind his back and then attempting to bite one of the arresting officers as he tried to handcuff him.

Police pepper sprayed Gregory, which had no effect on him. They then tasered him, handcuffing him on the ground as he continued to struggle.

While in handcuffs, Gregory told an officer “wait till I find you on the street, I’m going to get you, I’m going to slit your throat”.

When more officers arrived to help, Gregory told one: “I am going to bite your nose off”.

Several police officers were required to get Gregory into the vehicle.

At the police station, a breath test showed Gregory more than three times over the legal driving limit, with 834 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

Gregory’s lawyer, John Sandston, said his client was remorseful and was willing to engage in restorative justice with the police officer he had threatened.

Judge Richard Russell noted that Gregory had 38 previous convictions, had served 12 prison sentences, and had committed 10 offences while on bail.

“Your previous conviction list is littered with assault convictions... You are no stranger to offences of violence.”

At the time of the latest offending, Gregory had just been sentenced to a period of intensive supervision, Russell said.

Russell convicted Gregory of his charges, and remanded him in custody until his sentencing on June 16.