Police charge man with kidnapping and assault after Waikato bottle shop incident

A 28-year-old will appear in the Hamilton District Court, charged in relation to an incident at the Ngāruawāhia Bottle-O (file photo).

A man has been arrested after the kidnapping and assault of a woman at Waikato shop.

A woman was aggressively approached by a man on Saturday about 8.45pm at the Ngāruawāhia Bottle-O store.

CCTV footage showed the man pushing the woman to the ground, punching her, and dragging her out of the shop.

Detective Sergeant Simon Evans said they arrested a man on Wednesday after making extensive enquiries.

The 28-year-old Waikato man has been charged with kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Thursday.