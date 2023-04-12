Police charge man with kidnapping and assault after Waikato bottle shop incident
A man has been arrested after the kidnapping and assault of a woman at Waikato shop.
A woman was aggressively approached by a man on Saturday about 8.45pm at the Ngāruawāhia Bottle-O store.
CCTV footage showed the man pushing the woman to the ground, punching her, and dragging her out of the shop.
Detective Sergeant Simon Evans said they arrested a man on Wednesday after making extensive enquiries.
The 28-year-old Waikato man has been charged with kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Thursday.