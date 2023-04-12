Grim scene as man's naked body found with dogs

Armed police are at a property on Gilberthorpes Rd in Hei Hei, Christchurch.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The body of a man at the centre of a sudden death investigation in Christchurch was found naked in a backyard.

Police continued their investigation into the “unexplained” death on Wednesday, with forensics and ESR conducting a scene examination at the Hei Hei property.

Armed police descended on the Kāinga Ora-owned address on Gilberthorpes Rd about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Several eyewitnesses said they saw the naked body along with three white dogs in the backyard of the house.

The man’s body, which was on its back, was being mauled by a dog, they said.

They believed the man was in his 30’s. At least one item of clothing was nearby.

It is not yet known how or when the man died.

One man said he yelled at the dogs to “keep off the body” until police arrived.

A dog was removed from the front of the property on Tuesday afternoon. A witness said police broke through a back fence to get to the remaining dogs.

He believed the man was breeding the dogs as “moneymakers” and said they were not well looked after.

Stuff Police at the Gilberthorpes Rd, in Hei Hei, on Tuesday. The dog pictured is not believed to have been found near the body.

“You could see every rib,” he said.

An SPCA spokesperson said it was called to a Christchurch address to assist police, but could not comment further as it was a police investigation.

One of the witnesses said they were feeling “a bit shell-shocked”, while another said “it was pretty grim”.

One local said police had asked them if they heard anything unusual on Monday.

Neighbours said they did not hear or notice anything out of the ordinary until they heard sirens on Tuesday.

A cordon remains in place along Gilberthorpes Rd on Wednesday.

Stuff A police tent set up in the driveway of the house where a man’s body was found in Hei Hei.

A police spokesperson said on Wednesday inquiries were continuing and there may be an increased police presence in the area.

A mobile police base has been set up along the front of the property, as well as a forensic tent in the driveway.

Police could be seen inspecting the bushes along the front of the property, while a side fence looked as if it had been busted down and was marked with cordon tape.

A nearby resident, who did not want to be named but said he had lived in Hei Hei all his life, said armed police were regularly at the house.

He believed the property was gang-affiliated.

Another resident said he saw armed police at the same property about two weeks ago.

In October 2018, police searched the same property after King Cobras gang member Luke Sears, also known as Luke Riddell, was fatally shot in rural Canterbury over an alleged drug debt.