Three people from overseas killed in fiery South Canterbury campervan crash

The three people killed when their rented campervan hit a roadside barrier and exploded into flames overnight are believed to be from overseas.

The crash happened near the intersection of State Highway 79 and Te Moana Rd/Earl Rd, near Geraldine, in South Canterbury, just after 1am on Monday.

A police spokesperson said all three people inside the campervan were killed.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The crash happened on SH79, near the intersection with Te Moana and Earl roads.

The road was closed between the intersection and Brenton Rd while the police serious crash unit worked at the scene, but has since reopened.

Stuff understands the rented campervan was travelling north along SH79 when the driver crashed into a barrier on the left-hand side of the road on the approach to Speechleys Bridge.

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved in the crash. Members of the police’s disaster victim identification team attended the scene.

Aoraki area commander Inspector Vicky Walker said the crash was “a terrible tragedy”. The investigation into the cause was in its early stages, and police were working to identify those involved.

She declined to comment further.

The victims of the crash are believed to be from overseas.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Three people died near Geraldine early on Monday morning after a campervan hit a road barrier and caught fire. It was one of three fatal crashes around the country early this morning.

A Tourism and Travel Ltd spokesperson confirmed one of the company’s Euro Camper campervans was involved in the crash. They declined to comment further. Tourism and Travel’s headquarters is in Rolleston, southwest of Christchurch, but it also has an Auckland depot.

Geraldine Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Graeme Mould referred all comment to police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

The owner of nearby Park Over campsite, Sue, said she didn’t hear the crash but woke up to her dog barking and looked out the window and saw the fire engine lights flashing.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The campervan crash happened about 1am on Monday.

She said she did not realise what had happened until she checked a traffic website on Monday morning, and was shocked to learn three people had been killed.

A man who was holidaying in a campervan at Park Over said he heard a loud boom and banging noises about the time of the crash, but thought it was likely someone out shooting rabbits so did not investigate further.

“You always feel sad and sick when something like this happens.”

Breakfast Three people died near Geraldine, two on the Waikato Expressway, and one in Dargaville.

Nearby Geraldine-Fairlie Highway resident Dave Blair said the loss of three lives was upsetting as there had been many crashes at the intersection in the past. He had raised concerns about it with police.

Blair said a lot of people failed to stop at the intersection, and two cars had crashed through his fence before Monday's crash.

Geraldine Community Board chairperson Jan Finlayson said locals drove with caution near the Earl Rd intersection.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Dave Blair's dog Missy woke him during then night when the campervan hit the bridge.

“They know and understand the risks near that intersection pretty well. They tend to slow down on that road regardless if they are turning,” she said.

“Incidents like this do tend to generate calls for changes, an urge of caution. My heart goes out to the family and friends of the people killed in this sad event.”

Earl Rd farmer Mark Mulligan, who lives only a few hundred metres from the crash site, said he “slept right through the whole thing” but found the circumstances “very strange”. There had been other crashes at the spot, but none that he could recall involved a single vehicle crashing into barrier. “I can’t understand it.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Colleen and Ray Ellis, of Rotorua, were camping near the crash site and didn't hear anything until they were told about the crash later on Monday morning.

The AA New Zealand website described SH79 as a stretch of road with a “high accident rate”. It had narrow bridges and limited safe overtaking options.

In late January a person died after crashing into a power pole on the highway and in February a person was flown to hospital with a suspected spinal injury after a group of motorcycles crashed on the road.

Meanwhile, in Waikato, the expressway is closed in both directions for some time after a crash that killed two people.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 79 and Te Moana Rd/Earl Rd, near Geraldine.

Police said it appeared one of the cars was travelling the wrong way when the crash happened at 4am on Monday.

Another person died in a crash on Baylys Coast Rd, Dargaville, on Monday morning.

It appeared a single car crashed into a tree, police said.