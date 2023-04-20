Central Otago pair charged with blackmail over threatening to accuse man of rape

Two people charged with blackmail are next due to appear in the Queenstown District Court in May.

A man and woman are charged with blackmailing a man by threatening to accuse him of rape, as well as damaging a container owned by another man.

Court documents lodged in the Queenstown District Court show the pair face three joint charges.

One is that between December 4 and January 31, at Balcairn in North Canterbury, they threatened to make an accusation of rape against a person to obtain a monetary payment.

They are also charged with intentionally damaging a container in Queenstown between February 10 and 11, and between February 11 and 12.

Stuff understands graffiti on the container also included rape allegations.

The man, 48, and woman, 36, live in different Central Otago towns, and have interim name suppression.

Their next court appearance is May 22.