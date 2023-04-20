'Belligerent' man uses residential property as demolition yard

Michael Neal Goodman has been sentenced in the Invercargill District Court. (File photo)

An Invercargill man who made a demolition yard out of a residential section has been prosecuted by the city council.

Michael Neal Goodman, 40, was accused of storing demolition material and a shipping container at a residentially-zoned section on Conon St, in breach of the zoning rules and without a resource consent.

The Invercargill City Council had received several complaints from different people about material being dumped there after 7pm, and lots of noise being made, in March and April 2022.

The council contacted the owner of A1 Demolition, who confirmed he was leasing the site, a summary of facts said. Goodman was the manager of the property.

After a number of failed attempts to resolve the issue, an abatement notice was served on Goodman in July 2022.

The abatement notice required him to clear the site by August 15, 2022, and stop using it as a storage facility. No materials were cleared by August 15, the summary said.

Goodman admitted a charge of contravening an abatement notice.

Environment Court Judge Prudence Steven said at his sentencing on Monday people living on the residential street had an expectation of quiet enjoyment.

“Your actions in allowing the property to be used as a demolition yard disturbed the peace and quiet for neighbours,” she said.

Judge Steven said no pollutants had escaped into the environment and there was no other harm, “beyond causing a nuisance”.

Goodman had refused to accept the seriousness of the offending, she said.

“In fact you were often belligerent in the way you conducted yourself, suggesting you considered yourself above the law.”

Goodman’s lawyer Fergus More said Goodman thought the section was zoned light industrial, and believed the materials deposited there were permitted.

Judge Steven said Goodman had since arranged to have material removed from the site.

Judge Steven sentenced Goodman to 90 hours’ community work.