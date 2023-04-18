Woman taunted with videos of being sexually violated

Adam Tatterson taunted a woman with the videos he made of her being sexually violated. (File photo)

A woman sexually violated while she was unconscious was taunted and shown videos her attacker had made of the acts.

Adam Christian Tatterson, 48, was sentenced at the High Court in Wellington on Tuesday to eight years, four months and three weeks’ jail. The judge said the offending was inherently violent and particularly degrading.

The woman had been unconscious when, in August 2020, Tatterson violated her , filming it on his phone while he made comments about her, Justice Peter Churchman said.

When the woman woke she was assaulted, she fled to a friend’s house, and Tatterson followed, taunting her with the videos he had made, the judge said.

Police searched his home the next day and he tried to break his phone in half. Eventually police recovered the videos from the phone.

Tatterson pleaded guilty to charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, indecent assault and making objectionable publications on his cellphone. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a female, resisting a police officer, attempting to pervert the course of justice by damaging the cellphone that contained evidence of sexual violation, failing to give police the phone unlock code, and possession of methamphetamine and the drug GBL, as well as having cannabis for the purpose of sale.

Tatterson’s lawyer, Marty Robinson, said Tatterson had written an apology and wanted the woman and the court to understand he was remorseful.

The sentence imposed on Tatterson took account of extensive childhood trauma including being exposed to violence at a young age. The judge said he had reservations about Tatterson’s remorse but gave him a small credit for it in the sentence.