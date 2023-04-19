Panicked disqualified driver fled police with lights off at twice the speed limit

The 50kph speed limit in residential areas of Temuka were ignored by a disqualified driver. (File photo)

A disqualified driver with three rear seat passengers pulled handbrake turns and drove at speeds more than 100kph in a 50kph area without lights on in an attempt to evade police.

Logan Terrence Heney’s escape bid began on State Highway 1/King St in Temuka at 9pm on April 14, when he “panicked” after passing a marked police patrol travelling in the opposite direction.

The 21-year-old Pareora Gorge dairy farmworker, who had been disqualified from driving for nine months in the Christchurch District Court in November 2022 (his second such conviction) turned left into the next street and turned off his headlights.

When police caught up with the vehicle a short time later, Heney failed to stop for the red and blue flashing lights and sirens and “accelerated heavily south on Thomas St without headlights on”.

“He was travelling more than 100kph,” the summary of facts said.

“Travelling too fast for the intersection with Wilmshurst St, the defendant conducted a handbrake turn, sliding the vehicle at speed sideways through the intersection, failing to give way to other traffic.

“Realising he had turned down a dead-end street, he conducted a second handbrake turn travelling completely onto the wrong side of the road and mounting the kerb.”

Heney drove around the police vehicle and fled north onto Birkett St, again travelling at speed without headlights on through the intersection with Ewen Rd, failing to give way.

“The defendant narrowly missed a family leaving a residential address in their vehicle.”

Heney, believing he had evaded police, parked on Birkett St, threw the keys in the back of the vehicle and got into the front passenger seat.

Heney pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and disqualified driving, when he appeared before Judge Noel Walsh in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

He told police he had failed to stop “to avoid his friend’s car being impounded” and said he turned off the vehicle’s headlights to avoid police seeing its number plate.

Judge Walsh said an aggravating aspect was Heney had now racked up three convictions for dangerous driving in just under 12 months, with the two previous on March 29 and November 7 which had resulted in a total of $1800 in fines and disqualifications of six and nine months.

Judge Walsh said the deliberate attempt to evade police was another aggravating feature.

Lawyer Jay Lovely said his client had “panicked when he saw the lights and didn’t want to come back before the court”.

Judge Walsh told Heney he was setting himself up for a prison sentence unless he changed his ways.

“It would be a tragedy if you ended up in prison and won’t have contact with your young child.”

Heney was sentenced to nine months disqualification from August 7 for driving while disqualified, 200 hours community work for dangerous driving and convicted and discharged for failing to stop. However, Judge Walsh later re-sentenced Heney after it was pointed out that there was a mandatory six-month disqualification for the failing to stop charge. Judge Walsh added six months disqualification to the failing to stop conviction, increasing the disqualified driving period to a cumulative total of 15 months.