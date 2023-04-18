Church ordered to pay $164,000 for exploiting migrant workers

A Christian church was involved in the exploitation of vulnerable migrant workers

Vulnerable migrant workers were exploited by trustees of a church set up to promote and advance Christianity in New Zealand, the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has found.

Trustees of the Jesus Aroma Church have been ordered to pay more than $164,000 after two vulnerable migrant workers were found to have been exploited, a decision released by the ERA on Tuesday says.

Premiums or payments were taken from the pair in exchange for jobs.

The church trustees – named by the ERA as Victoria Jeon, Joseph Jeon and Mi Sun Leem – received donations from Korean Churches and used them to employ pastor and migrant Song Choi at the Dunedin Taekwondo Academy.

Part of his role involved cleaning the facility, and helping with the warm-up of the students. The academy was operated by trustees of the church as a commercial entity.

While Song was supposed to be employed as a pastor at the church, he worked as an assistant to the qualified Taekwondo instructor, Andrew Jeon, who was similarly exploited.

The ERA ordered the trustees to pay Song $71,848 as arrears for wages and holiday pay and the premium of $64,172 that he had paid to the trustees.

The trustees were ordered to pay Jeon, the instructor, $49,634 for the premium he had paid earlier, including outstanding interest.

The ERA also ordered the trustees to pay $42,750 as penalty for the breaches in minimum employment standards.

The trust behind the church was de-registered in September 2022 due to “significant or persistent failure by the entity to meet its obligations” under the Charities Act.

Its most recent return, for the year ending 2019, showed it received $192,489 in receipts from church worship, including $40,000 in tithing and $40,000 in “Tae Kwon Do Subscription”.

Labour Inspectorate head of compliance and investigations Stu Lumsden said it was an elaborate scheme by the trustees, who targeted vulnerable migrant workers.

“The situation was unfortunate for these migrant workers whose visas were tied to the employer, who chose to breach New Zealand employment obligations.

“Moreover, these workers lacked access to support services, and they had no knowledge of what they were signing up for as the agreements were in English, which was not their primary language.”

The trustees failed to provide wages and time records, which was a blatant violation of their responsibilities, Lumsden said.

The case comes as the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment leads a review into temporary migrant worker exploitation.

It also follows the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill introduced by the Government in 2022, which will offer more protection and support to migrant worker communities.