Former vineyard worker turned thief stole police patrol car in his undies

After a police dog latched onto his trousers, Jonty Lye shrugged out of them and made his escape by taking off in the dog handler's patrol car in his underwear.

While an escaping custody charge was withdrawn, Jonty Lye admitted 43 other charges in relation to the incident and a six-month crime spree from mid-2022, according to court facts.

Lye, a 29-year-old former vineyard worker according to official documents, appeared via audio-visual link at the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

The prolific thief, whose preferred method was to break into cars and steal wallets before using the credit cards to purchase petrol, was remanded in custody by Judge David Ruth to be sentenced in June.

On November 19, Lye was pulled over by a police dog handler while driving a stolen Mazda Axela car on Rydal St, Hoon Hay. He was arrested but ran away on foot, before being bitten by the trousers by the police dog and being told he was under arrest by the handler, the summary of facts said.

He shrugged out of the trousers he was wearing and ran away, before getting into the dog handler’s car and taking off down Sparks Rd at upwards of 120kph, the summary said.

A police patrol car coming to the aid of the dog handler spotted Lye, and a pursuit began. It continued at high speed through Riccarton and Fendalton, with Lye crossing the centre line several times.

Lye crashed the stolen Holden Equinox police car – valued at $30,000 – at English Park in St Albans a short time later and dumped it there, the summary said. He also stole the police dog handler’s wallet.

Stuff Lye crime spree happened over six months.

Between mid and late last year, Lye stole several cars, as well as wallets and miscellaneous items from strangers’ homes and cars across the city. He used credit cards from the wallets to pay for petrol and household goods.

The stolen Mazda Axela Lye was spotted in was eventually seized by police. It was full of stolen property. During his crime spree he also stole a Fiat Campervan and motorhome membership cards.

In May, a car believed to have been stolen by Lye was found at the Pegasus Gateway Motel in Woodend, outside room number one. Police searched the room and found stolen items.

On another occasion, he rented a Ford Ranger from Budget Rent a Car in Christchurch, kept it for two days, and then gave it to an associate. He never disclosed who he gave the vehicle to.