Police appeal for sightings of car in Rangiora homicide

Police have launched a major investigation after the discovery of a body in a car at a derelict property in Rangiora, North Canterbury.

Police have appealed to the public for sightings of a car in which a body was found at a Rangiora property on Monday.

The shocking discovery was made just before 8pm Monday, at a derelict property on the corner of Tyler and Durham streets in the small North Canterbury town.

After initial reports police were treating the death as unexplained, on Tuesday afternoon a homicide inquiry was launched.

On Wednesday night, police urged the public to get in contact if they saw a 2000s model white Nissan Fuga in the week leading up to the discovery of the body.

Inspector Joel Syme said extensive enquiries are being conducted to determine what led to the man’s death, including his movements and those of the Nissan Fuga.

“We are committed to establishing what has occurred and locate those responsible for this man’s death.”

Scene examination continued at the Rangiora address on Wednesday, and police have yet to formally identify the dead man.

NZ Police/Supplied A white Nissan Fuga similar to one police believe could be linked to the body found in a car in Rangiora on April 17.

Richard Leman, a 41-year-old father of three, was last seen at LilyBrook shops in Rangiora a week ago, on the night of April 11.

Fearing for his safety and mental health, his family had been trying desperately to find him before the discovery of his car parked in the garage at the property.

Supplied Richard Leman, 41, missing in Rangiora since April 11, believed to have been found dead in his white Nissan on Tyler St.

No further information would be provided about the victim’s identity until a formal identification process had been completed, Detective Inspector Joel Syme said.

Residents should expect a continued police presence in the area over the next few days, he said.

Anyone who saw the white Nissan Fuga between April 10 and April, or have any information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact the police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, file number 230415/8026 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.