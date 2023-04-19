Police use helicopters, drones in massive raid on cannabis plots in remote bush

A police raid in Cromwell, Tarras and Haast led to the arrest of three people on various cannabis, firearms and methamphetamine charges

Police have used drones and helicopters and tramped into areas of isolated bush to retrace the steps of the people they say are part of an organised crime ring in the South Island.

More than a year’s police work has culminated in the arrest of three men who are set to appear in the Queenstown District Court on Wednesday to face 28 charges.

The trio were involved in an organised crime group, accused of “pumping drugs” into Central Otago and the West Coast, police alleged.

One man faces 12 charges relating to methamphetamine, cannabis and firearms.

Police searched properties in Cromwell, Tarras and Haast on Tuesday.

The searches included Crown lease and DOC land in South Westland, where police found two large cannabis plots, and several smaller ones.

Police used drones to find the areas of isolated bush while officers travelled in by helicopters and on foot. Cannabis plants in one plot were found dotted over 8km.

Police said a “significant quantity” of cannabis, 21 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were recovered during the raids.

The cannabis recovery operation continued on Wednesday, police said.

Stuff The search area included crown lease and DOC land in the South Westland area.

“There has been a real effort to hide growing sites,” Detective Inspector Shona Low said in a statement.

“They have been found deep in the wilderness, in areas where hunters would be unlikely to stumble across them. It takes considerable effort to get to the areas where these plants have been growing.”

Low said police were not targetting small-time growers, but aimed to disrupt a “significant illicit campaign” that was bringing harm to the towns of Cromwell and Haast.

“This commercial operation was designed to make money for those running it, with no regard for the harm it caused to people at the other end,” she said.

More than 70 police officers were involved in the operation, dubbed Operation Vintage, which first began in March 2022.

Members of the armed offenders squad, the specialist search group, and dogs trained in detecting guns, cash and drugs were all involved.

Stuff Firearms and ammunition was recovered during the raids on Tuesday.

The operation was one of “the most significant” in the area in recent years, Low said.

One man faces eight charges related to the sale and supply of cannabis, and the supply of methamphetamine.

A second man faces eight charges related to the unlawful possession of firearms, the supply of methamphetamine, the supply of cannabis, and failing to comply.

A third man faces 12 charges related to the supply of methamphetamine, the sale and supply of cannabis, unlawful possession of firearms, and possession of cannabis.

Further charges and arrests were likely, police said.