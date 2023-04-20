Fake police officers steal $25k worth of belongings from Auckland University students after conducting 'search warrant'

A bruise sustained by an Auckland student during a physical altercation with two robbers.

Two university students say they were robbed by an armed trio wearing high-visibility police vests.

The offenders produced a fake search warrant before stealing between $25,000 and $30,000 worth of belongings from their home in Auckland’s Birkenhead, they say.

Auckland University student Jackson, who requested only his first name be used due to safety concerns, said the robbery happened after midnight on April 13.

“We heard really heavy knocking on our front door at about 12.20 am. I checked the peephole and saw three men in what looked like police uniforms.”

READ MORE:

* Burger King staff 'feeling scared' after colleagues stabbed at work

* Auckland dairy owners build steel cage 'like a prison' to fend off thieves

* Robber threatened bar workers with axe and demanded cash during 60th birthday party at members' club



They were wearing fluorescent yellow high-visibility vests with two stripes on the sides of the shoulders and police labelling on the left breast and on the back, Jackson said.

“The uniform looked real so I trusted them. I opened the door, and they held up a really big piece of paper with the words ‘search warrant’ at the top.

“They said they suspected we had an illegal firearm in the house, and had to conduct a search.”

Jackson, who believed they were real police officers, “did everything they said”.

Nicola Williams/Stuff High-visibility vests are sometimes worn by road policing teams. (File photo)

“They told us to sit down and not move while they searched the place.”

One man stayed downstairs monitoring Jackson and his roommate, while two went upstairs, stealing $15,000 in cash set aside for school fees, a mobile phone, jewellery, three car keys and two air rifles, Jackson said.

Jackson eventually became suspicious when the man stationed downstairs took his and his friend’s mobile phone and wallet.

After he asked for the phones back, he said the man became “really aggressive”.

“That’s when I realised they were fake police officers. I ran out of the house, but I tripped and fell.”

Jackson said he and two of the robbers began fighting – which ended when the third robber pointed a gun to his head, yelling he would shoot if Jackson didn’t “back off”.

Jackson is unsure if the gun was real. Police have yet to confirm whether the offenders were armed.

He said the entire ordeal lasted roughly 25 minutes, and they lost between $25,000 and $30,000 worth of personal belongings in the robbery.

Supplied The aftermath of the robbery on April 13. Jackson said $15,000 in cash set aside for school fees, a mobile phone, jewellery, three car keys and two air rifles were stolen.

Jackson was also hurt during the altercation.

“I still can’t move my wrist, it’s very painful. I was also hit on the back of my head, so I’ve been dizzy for two or three days,” he said.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the incident were ongoing and described it as an aggravated robbery.

The police spokesperson said it was understood three offenders unlawfully entered the residence.

“They have taken a number of items from the address before fleeing in two vehicles. Those involved are understandably shaken and police are providing support. Police inquiries are now underway to locate those responsible.

PARLIAMENT TV Justice Minister Kiri Allan speaks in the House on a proposed law that will allow police to seek 14-day warrants to search multiple homes, during a gang conflict, for weapons.

“Police note the offenders have been described as wearing high-visibility vest with ‘Police’ labelling. We do not believe the offenders were wearing any other clothing resembling police uniform, and we are working to establish if the high-visibility vest was legitimate.”

In general, police staff would be clearly identifiable in uniform and would be carrying police identification that can be presented upon request, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via its 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report using the reference file number 230413/8814.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.