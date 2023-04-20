'It's actually more than that', dealer says as judge orders $30K forfeit

Daryl Walker felt the court didn’t have its figures right about his drug money – and said so (file photo).

A meth dealer who was told he had to forfeit $30,000 in drug money jumped in to correct the judge, saying “it’s actually more than that”.

Daryl Ian George Walker was sentenced to two years and nine months for possessing and supplying methamphetamine, cannabis, and possessing an unlicensed .22 calibre semi-automatic firearm on Wednesday.

He’d washed meth down the sink and tried to flush away cannabis when police searched his house, the court heard.

But the 49-year-old told Judge Brett Crowley he’s trying to get his life on the right track, and in doing so admitted to having more drug money than the court had thought.

As those in the Hamilton District courtroom heard there the forfeiture order was for $30,000 found in Walker’s possession - and the destruction of a firearm – Walker piped up from the dock.

“I think you should say all cash because it’s actually more than that.”

Walker had said earlier the figure was more like $48,000 – and at one point asked if he could keep the difference.

Judge Crowley ended up telling Walker he’d stop talking “if I was you”.

“I am not you, but that is what I would do,” the judge said.

Police had tapped Walker’s phone between May and August 2022, finding text messages showing he was supplying approximately three to four ounces of methamphetamine a day.

On August 5, 2022 a search warrant was conducted on Walker’s Hamilton house, where he was found to be in possession of three ounces of the class A controlled drug methamphetamine.

When Walker was alerted to police presence, he washed the majority of the methamphetamine down the sink.

The methamphetamine had been stored in two large Sistema containers which were located in the sink.

Stuff Daryl Walker was caught supplying class A drugs and had an unlicensed .22 calibre semi-automatic firearm (file photo)

A small bag containing approximately five grams of methamphetamine was found on the floor nearby.

Walker also had one ounce of cannabis, and a loaded .22 calibre semi-automatic firearm and multiple rounds of ammunition, which he said was for protection.

Walker does not hold a firearms licence.

He also said that he had tried to wash the cannabis down the toilet.

During sentencing, Walker’s lawyer Wayne Dollimore said background factors have a relevance to the issues Walker is dealing with today, including the death of his brother when Walker was five.

Walker has faced up to his issues, and been proactive in seeking help for his addiction, he said. He proactively contacted Odyssey House while on remand.

Dollimore said Walker was remorseful and accepted his addiction, such is the extent of his addiction he was intravenously injecting methamphetamine.

Walker spoke to the court saying he had a partner with two children under the age of 2 years old.

“Which I have probably most likely lost through this offending, but I am still motivated to change for the children... So I will get my lag today, go to the Parole Board and still go to Odyssey House.”

Judge Crowley asked Walker if he had ever been to a residential facility.

Walker replied: “never because I was scared it might work, to be honest”.

Walker said that he also has adult children who don’t even know him.

“I have a 20-year-old daughter, and I’ve done 15 years in jail during her life. It’s not just words, I am going to get the help I need.”