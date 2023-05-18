Woman defrauded DHB for more than $30,000 in vouchers

Sarah Leanne Morris, 39, appeared for sentencing in the Westport District Court on Thursday.

A Westport woman who defrauded the West Coast District Health Board (DHB) of more than $30,000 has narrowly avoided prison.

Sarah Leanne Morris, 39, appeared in the Westport District Court for sentencing on Thursday.

Morris had previously admitted making fraudulent travel claims against Te Whatu Ora West Coast, then the West Coast DHB, between August 2020 and July 2022, to take her son to Christchurch for medical appointments.

Over the two years, Morris claimed 176 separate vouchers for travel and accommodation, obtaining $30,030.40 from the DHB.

READ MORE:

* Children needing dental surgery sent home with antibiotics and painkillers as surgeries slashed

* Cancer facility promised to Hawke's Bay by 2021 may get started in 2025

* Covid-19: Vouchers, cash prizes offered to drive up vaccine rates on West Coast as red setting looms



The vouchers were issued by Buller’s national travel coordinator (NTC) to Morris on the belief she was taking her son to the appointments.

Morris was, instead, sometimes taking her son to private orthodontic treatment, which was not eligible for assistance.

According to the summary of facts, Morris’ son was placed in his grandmother’s care when he was a baby and remained there until he was 16. He grew up in Greymouth while his mother lived in Westport. He is now 18.

Over the years, Morris redeemed the vouchers at the Westport BP or Caltex service stations onto a Motor Trade Association or BP card, to buy cigarettes and other goods.

Sam Strong/Stuff Morris was sentenced in the Westport District Court for defrauding Te Whatu Ora and the former West Coast District Health Board.

In a bid to obtain more travel vouchers, Morris also created a fraudulent letter purporting to be from a registered Christchurch orthodontist.

In the Westport court on Thursday, her lawyer Doug Taffs said Morris had taken steps to improve her mental health and coping with stress. He said reparation would be a lost cause.

Morris was expecting to be sentenced to home detention, he said. The sentence would have had to be carried out at a suitable house in Porirua, Wellington, because there was no suitable accommodation in Westport.

Instead, Judge Murray Hunt wanted to consider a sentence that would allow her to stay in Westport, where her young daughter was living with her ex-partner.

Judge Hunt said he didn’t want to add strain to an already complex relationship between Morris and her young daughter.

The judge asked Corrections officer Nathan Cropp for his opinion on a community work sentence.

Cropp said community work was sometimes hard to adhere to in Westport and on the West Coast.

He said the nature of Morris’ crimes meant she wouldn’t be eligible for some agency placements. Sometimes only four to six hours a week could be offered to people, Cropp said.

Judge Hunt sentenced Morris to 12 months’ intensive supervision, 180 hours’ community work, and $3000 reparation with repayments of at least $20 per week.

“You are very fortunate you are not going to jail,” Judge Hunt said