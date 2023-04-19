Man charged over assault of elderly woman at Posie Parker rally

Police have charged a 20-year-old man with allegedly assaulting an elderly woman at an Auckland anti-transgender rally last month.

The charges arise from the heated clashes at the speaking engagement for activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, who goes by the alias Posie Parker, at Albert Park.

Videos online show both supporters of Keen-Minshull and protesters clashing, with one showing a man hitting a woman twice in the face.

While police said they could not comment further on the matter while it was before the courts, a police spokesperson asked the public to be careful of what they post online.

READ MORE:

* Anti-trans activist Posie Parker says she will return to New Zealand

* Police lay assault charge on woman who threw juice over Posie Parker



“Police are aware there is a high level of social media commentary in regard to this matter and remind the public to exercise caution so as not to compromise the criminal proceeding,” they said.

Auckland Stuff Reporters Anti-trans activist Posie Parker fled from counter protestors in Auckland on March 25, 2023.

Keen-Minshull, a women’s rights campaigner to some and an anti-trans activist to others, was set to speak at as part of her Let Women Speak tour, but was drowned out by thousands of counter-protesters, and doused with tomato juice by one of them.

She left the rally early, but said she would return to New Zealand in the future.

The person who tipped tomato juice over anti-trans activist Keen-Minshull was with common assault and appeared at Auckland District Court earlier this month.