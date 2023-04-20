Rioting protester gets maximum sentence for throwing pavers during occupation

Police and protesters face off on the last day of the anti-mandate occupation at Parliament last year. (File photo)

A protester identified as throwing a paving stone during the last day of the anti-mandate occupation at Parliament has been given the maximum sentence.

The sentencing comes on the same day the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has released its report into the protest and how it ended in violence.

Josef Mark Edmonds​, 41, was captured in some of the thousands of images of the last day of the occupation when police were forcing protesters off the grounds and surrounding streets.

Police scoured images sent in to them to pick out people who had used weapons.

The summary of facts said 71 police and emergency staff were injured – from bruising to deep lacerations, a few were knocked unconscious by flying objects and seven needed to go to hospital.

A member of the public also got hit.

Edmonds had pleaded guilty to rioting, assault with a weapon, possession of cannabis, two charges of unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Wellington District Court judge Peter Hobbs​ said it was abhorrent.

“One can only hope it is never repeated again,” he said.

He added there was no evidence that the brick thrown by Edmonds hit anyone in particular.

Once Edmonds was identified police executed a search warrant at his Wellington home and found a disassembled rifle under his bed, ammunition and cannabis.

The judge accepted finding of the gun and ammunition was not related to Edmonds’ occupation attendance.

Edmonds’ lawyer Renee Bayer​ said he had taken the gun off a friend he was worried might harm himself, taken it apart and then forgotten about it.

She had said Edmonds had not been staying at Parliament grounds, but was going in periodically. He had just had a relationship breakdown and was angry and mentally unwell.

The judge sentenced Edmonds to six months’ community detention – the maximum available – and to do 80 hours of community work.